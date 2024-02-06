SCHE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHE ETF (Symbol: SCHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.36, changing hands as high as $24.39 per share. SCHE shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.8838 per share, with $26.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.43.

