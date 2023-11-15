SCHA Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHA ETF (Symbol: SCHA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.41, changing hands as high as $42.55 per share. SCHA shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.0463 per share, with $46.5989 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.61.
