SBSW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.25, changing hands as high as $5.49 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $3.8501 per share, with $7.9779 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.46.

