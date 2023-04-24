SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.13 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 3.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 3.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in SB Financial Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFG is 0.08%, a decrease of 58.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 4,035K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SB Financial Group is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.92% from its latest reported closing price of 13.98.

The projected annual revenue for SB Financial Group is 43MM, a decrease of 23.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 513K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 488K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 10.43% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 329K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SB Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').

