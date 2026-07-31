Satellogic Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Satellogic Inc. SATL is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $9.33 million, up 110.1% from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at a loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



SATL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing two quarters.



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In the past year, shares of the company have gained 7.1% compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 169.9%.

What Does Our Model Unveil for SATL?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Satellogic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



SATL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors at Play Ahead of SATL’s Q2 Results

Investors' focus will be on the sustainability of the company’s strong commercial momentum, execution of sovereign contracts and progress toward profitability.



Satellogic witnessed increasing traction in the first quarter, driven by the commercial momentum across sovereign defense and recurrent intelligence subscriptions along with deepening U.S. government engagement.



On the lastearnings call management highlighted the first quarter as an inflection point and expressed confidence that its existing cost base, recurring revenue from Aleph Observer and a pipeline of “multimillion-dollar opportunities” across defense, sovereign and commercial customers mark a step towards sustainable profitability.



The company’s pipeline for Space Systems opportunities is approaching $1 billion, reflecting long-term demand visibility.

First-quarter revenues surged 80% year over year to $6.1 million, supported by higher imagery demand by new and existing Data & Analytics customers. Within the Data & Analytics business, the company is transitioning toward a more recurring revenue model, supported by the launch of its Aleph Observer platform.

Satellogic Inc. Price and Consensus

Satellogic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Satellogic Inc. Quote

Aleph Observer will aid customers in continuously monitoring hundreds of sites with rapid image delivery and built-in analytics. Management noted that the company was well-positioned in the Persistent Global Intelligence category due to its differentiated unit economics and vertically integrated model. With satellites costing nearly $1.3 million and delivering significantly higher imagery throughput than peers, Satellogic can offer persistent monitoring at a better price point than its competitors. In May, the company won a contract of more than $18 million with an international defense client for high-frequency Earth observation imagery.



However, SATL faces meaningful challenges as profitability and cash flow remain work in progress. On the last call, management noted that it expects cash flow to be “touch and go” over the next two to three quarters as it continues investing in scaling the business. Also, the uneven nature of revenues, particularly from Space Systems deals, is a concern.

Recent Developments

On June 30, 2026, Satellogic tied up with SpaceKnow to provide planetary-scale monitoring solutions to government and commercial customers.



On June 23, 2026, Satellogic partnered with SynMax to develop AI-driven geospatial intelligence products for intelligence and defense customers.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Arista Networks ANET currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ANET is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 89 cents per share and $2.83 billion, respectively. Shares of ANET have gained 45.5% in the past year.



Caterpillar CAT presently has an Earnings ESP of +4.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. CAT is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caterpillar’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $6.25 per share and $19.31 billion, respectively. Shares of CAT have risen 89% in the past year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AMD is scheduled to report quarterly figures on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.61 per share and $11.32 billion, respectively. Shares of AMD have skyrocketed 185.3% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Satellogic Inc. (SATL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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