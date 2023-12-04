SASR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.62, changing hands as high as $23.79 per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.30 per share, with $36.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.