SAP SE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SAP

In trading on Monday, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.14, changing hands as low as $137.75 per share. SAP SE shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAP's low point in its 52 week range is $115.70 per share, with $151.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.01.

