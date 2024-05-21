Sanofi, OpenAI To Build AI Software To Boost Drug Development

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi is teaming with artificial intelligence or AI startup OpenAI, the developer of highly popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, as well as Formation Bio, an AI and tech-driven drug developer, to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines more efficiently.

With the AI collaboration, the companies expect to lead drug developers' way to use the significant potentially positive impact of AI for patients waiting for new treatments.

Under the deal, the companies would bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle. It's a first-of-its kind collaboration within the pharma and life sciences industries.

Sanofi said it will leverage the partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models as it aims to becoming the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale.

Further, OpenAI, which is backed by tech giant Microsoft Corp., will contribute access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, including the ability to fine-tune models, deep AI expertise and dedicated thought partnership and resources.

Formation Bio will provide extensive engineering resources, and experience operating at the intersection of pharma and AI. It will also provide its tech-driven development platform to design, develop and deploy AI technologies across all aspects of the pharma lifecycle.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said, "This unique collaboration is the next significant step in our journey to becoming a pharmaceutical company substantially powered by AI. Next generation, first-of-its kind AI model customizations will be an important foundation in our efforts to shape the future of drug development for pharma and for the many patients waiting for innovative treatments."

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI, added that there is massive potential for AI to accelerate drug development, and that the collaboration would help patients and their families by bringing new medicines to the market.

OpenAI last week enetred into a deal with social media company Reddit Inc. to bring its content to ChatGPT and its products. OpenAI also agreed to become a Reddit advertising partner.

Bloomberg recently reported that tech giant Apple Inc. is in the final stages of reaching an agreement with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT features into iOS 18.

