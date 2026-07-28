SANM Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Demand, Strong Execution

Sanmina Corporation SANM reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $3.31 per share, up 116% year over year and ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.78 by 19.06%. Revenues of $3.46 billion increased 69.7% year over year and exceeded the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion by 0.90%.



Results reflected continued strength in cloud and AI infrastructure, broad-based growth across the core Sanmina business, and solid contributions from ZT Systems. Favorable business mix, disciplined cost management and non-recurring engineering services further supported profitability.

SANM’s Q3 Sales Gain From AI Infrastructure Demand

The top-line outperformance was driven by continued momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure as well as broad-based growth across the core Sanmina business. Core Sanmina revenues increased 17.0% year over year to $2.4 billion, exceeding management’s outlook, while ZT Systems contributed $1.1 billion in revenues, landing at the midpoint of guidance.



Management also highlighted strong bookings during the quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1.1. The company continued adding new customers and projects, positioning the business for further expansion in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

Sanmina Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina’s Profitability Improves on Mix and Cost Control

Profitability strengthened on favorable business mix and disciplined execution. Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $370 million from $186 million a year earlier, with gross margin expanding 160 basis points to 10.7%.



Operating leverage further boosted earnings. Non-GAAP operating income rose to $275.8 million, while operating margin expanded to 8.0% from 5.7% in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the improvement to strong execution, disciplined cost management and higher contributions from non-recurring engineering services.

SANM’s Segment Growth Remains Broad Based

Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) revenue climbed 79.4% year over year to $2.96 billion, benefiting from growth across all end markets and the contribution from ZT Systems. IMS non-GAAP gross margin improved to 10.2%, driven primarily by favorable product mix.



Components, Products and Services (CPS) revenues increased 29.2% year over year to $546 million, supported by higher demand for AI system racks and high-technology printed circuit boards used in aerospace and defense. CPS non-GAAP gross margin declined to 12.8% from 14.7% a year ago due to depreciation and other costs associated with investments in new programs, although margin improved sequentially by 120 basis points.

Sanmina Expands AI Customer Base

Communications Networks, Cloud and AI Infrastructure represented 62% of quarterly revenue, totaling $2.15 billion, up 173.2% from the year-ago period. The remaining industrial and energy, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive and transportation businesses generated $1.32 billion in revenues, up 4.8%.



Management said AI continues to drive growth across the communications and cloud infrastructure markets. During the quarter, Sanmina secured additional next-generation accelerated compute orders, expanded its customer base and continued integrating ZT Systems while advancing vertical integration opportunities expected to support future growth.

SANM Maintains Strong Liquidity, Cash Flow Growth

Sanmina ended the quarter with $1.84 billion in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $4.0 billion of available liquidity. The company had no borrowings outstanding under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and reported a net leverage ratio of 0.29x. Cash flow from operations totaled $124.5 million as the company continued investing in AI-related manufacturing capacity, liquid cooling, automation and power infrastructure. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026 the company generated $702 million cash from operations compared to $421.6 million in the year ago period.

Sanmina Raised Outlook

Management issued fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 guidance for revenues of $3.3-$3.6 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 7.5-8.0% and non-GAAP earnings of $3.05-$3.35 per share. It also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue of $14.0-$14.3 billion, up from the previous $13.7-$14.3 billion range. Non-GAAP operating margin guidance increased to 6.85-7.25% from 6.3-6.6%, while non-GAAP earnings guidance rose to $11.90-$12.20 per share from the prior range of $10.75-$11.35. Management also reiterated confidence in delivering more than $16 billion in revenue in fiscal 2027 as AI demand and ZT Systems integration continue to gain momentum.

SANM’s Zacks Rank

Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting growth of 21.92% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.86%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.31% in the last four reported quarters.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is set to release third-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.46 per share, suggesting growth of 43.02% from the year-ago reported figure.



Keysight has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.44%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.46% in the last four reported quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is set to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.86 per share, implying growth of 8.12% from the year-ago reported figure.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.47%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.17% in the last four reported quarters.

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