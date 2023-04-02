Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Sandstorm Gold said on March 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 18, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.92% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandstorm Gold is $7.84. The forecasts range from a low of $5.94 to a high of $9.46. The average price target represents an increase of 34.92% from its latest reported closing price of $5.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sandstorm Gold is $184MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandstorm Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAND is 0.40%, an increase of 122.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.52% to 200,799K shares. The put/call ratio of SAND is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 47,971K shares representing 16.05% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 28,902K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 11.18% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 15,456K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,405K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 14.45% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,848K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,733K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 7,716K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.