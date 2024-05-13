Salzgitter Q1 Profit Declines; External Sales Down 10.2%

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its first quarter consolidated profit declined to 15.0 million euros from 140.5 million euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 2.57 euros. EBIT was 45.2 million euros compared to 214.2 million euros, last year. EBITDA was 126.4 million euros compared to 290.0 million euros. External sales were 2.68 billion euros compared to 2.98 billion euros, prior year.

The company said the result was mainly driven by the Technology Business Unit that delivered an extremely satisfactory quarterly result, as well as by a contribution from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity.

For the financial year 2024, the company expects: sales around 10.5 billion euros, and an EBITDA of between 550 million euros and 625 million euros.

