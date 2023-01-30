Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $27.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.35%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a almost all of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is just 0.10%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.39% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Salisbury Bancorp is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.39% from its latest reported closing price of $27.28.

The projected annual revenue for Salisbury Bancorp is $44MM, a decrease of 19.28%. The projected annual EPS is $3.23, an increase of 17.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salisbury Bancorp. This is an increase of three owner(s) or 4.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAL is 0.0437%, an increase of 4.6233%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.65% to 1,506K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 362,000 shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191,000 shares, representing an increase of 47.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 188,350 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,701 shares, representing an increase of 64.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 28.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154,640 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,320 shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 86,672 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,336 shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 106.95% over the last quarter.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 78,508 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,508 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Salisbury Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through a network of 14 full service branches in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Berkshire County, Massachusetts; and Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.