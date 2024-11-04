Salesforce Unusual Options Activity For November 04

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 59% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,405,948, and 15 are calls, amounting to $832,944.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $360.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 1495.35, with a total volume reaching 2,900.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.8 $17.5 $17.7 $270.00 $796.5K 2.3K 528 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.7 $18.5 $18.64 $300.00 $164.4K 7.1K 203 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.3 $12.55 $12.75 $290.00 $127.5K 1.5K 109 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.45 $12.45 $12.45 $290.00 $105.8K 1.5K 208 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $60.05 $59.7 $59.7 $280.00 $89.5K 1.4K 15

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce Currently trading with a volume of 1,344,015, the CRM's price is up by 1.07%, now at $297.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $340.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $330. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Salesforce with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

