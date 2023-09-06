News & Insights

Stocks
CRM

Salesforce Stock Is Undervalued

September 06, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis ->

Salesforce stock (NYSE: CRM) has gained 67% YTD, as compared to the 17% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $221 per share, it is trading 8% below its fair value of $242 – Trefis’ estimate for Salesforce’s valuation

Interestingly, Salesforce stock had a Sharpe Ratio of 0.6 since early 2017, which is at par with the S&P 500 Index over the same period. This compares with the Sharpe of 1.31 for the Trefis Reinforced Value portfolio. Sharpe is a measure of return per unit of risk, and high-performance portfolios can provide the best of both worlds.

The company outperformed the street estimates in the second quarter of FY 2024 (FY Feb-Jan), with revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $8.6 billion. It was driven by a 12% rise in the subscription & support revenues and a 3% increase in the professional services & other revenues. The subscription & support revenues benefited from growth in all the sub-categories – sales cloud (up 12%), service cloud (12%), platform & other (11%), marketing & commerce cloud (10%), and data (16%). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenues witnessed a favorable drop in the quarter. Overall, the net income jumped from $68 million to $1.27 billion.

The company’s top line grew 11% y-o-y to $16.85 billion in the first half of FY 2024. It was mainly driven by a 12% growth in the subscription & support segment, followed by a 6% rise in the professional services & other revenues. Further, income from operations as a % of revenues improved from 1.4% to 11.2% over the same period. It resulted in a net income of $1.47 billion, as compared to the figure of $96 million in the year-ago period.

Moving forward, the firm issued revenue and earnings guidance for Q3 FY2024 – revenue ($8.7-$8.72 billion) and GAAP EPS ($1.02-$1.03). Overall, Salesforce’s revenues are forecast to touch $34.66 billion in FY2024. Additionally, CRM’s revenue per share (RPS) is likely to increase to $33.75. This coupled with a P/S multiple of just above 7x will lead to a valuation of $242.

 Returns Sep 2023
MTD [1]		 2023
YTD [1]		 2017-23
Total [2]
 CRM Return 0% 67% 223%
 S&P 500 Return 0% 17% 101%
 Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 0% 31% 575%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 9/1/2023
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios
See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
ORCL
MSFT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.