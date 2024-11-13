News & Insights

Salesforce price target raised to $390 from $325 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $390 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. A round of calls with partners suggests largely in-line deal activity in Q3 and a better Q4 pipeline, the analyst tells investors. The firm reiterates a Buy on “top pick” Salesforce and raised its target to reflect growing visibility for accelerating topline growth next year as it rolls forward its valuation basis to calendar year 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

