Salesforce price target raised to $390 from $325 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $390 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. A round of calls with partners suggests largely in-line deal activity in Q3 and a better Q4 pipeline, the analyst tells investors. The firm reiterates a Buy on “top pick” Salesforce and raised its target to reflect growing visibility for accelerating topline growth next year as it rolls forward its valuation basis to calendar year 2026.

