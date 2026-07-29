Ryerson Holding Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.5 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ryerson Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.6 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 71.6% to $2.006 billion from $1.169 billion last year.

Ryerson Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.5 Mln. vs. $1.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $2.006 Bln vs. $1.169 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.37 To $ 0.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.