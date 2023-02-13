Ryder System (R) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Ryder System said on February 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $96.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryder System is $94.48. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of $96.43.

The projected annual revenue for Ryder System is $12,173MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual EPS is $11.09, a decrease of 32.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryder System. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R is 0.21%, an increase of 17.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 47,436K shares. The put/call ratio of R is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 5,050K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,840K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 10.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Ryder System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

