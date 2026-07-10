Ryder Boosts Shareholder Returns With 10.9% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Ryder System, Inc.’s (R) board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 10.9%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to $1.01 per share ($4.04 annualized) from 91 cents ($3.64 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid on Sept. 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 24, 2026. The move reflects R’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

R's latest dividend hike is the first increase since July 2025, implying the company’s confidence in its financial footing. This marks Ryder’s 200th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Notably, Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 50 years.

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Shares of Ryder performed well on the bourse on July 9, 2026, closing the trading session at $269.63 per share, up 1.6% from the previous day's closing. The surge comes on the heels of the dividend hike announcement by Ryder’s board of directors, reflecting investor confidence in the stock.

Ryder’s chief executive officer, John Diez, stated, “Our transformed business model continues to outperform prior cycles and has enabled us to increase our quarterly dividend by 74% since 2021. This dividend increase reflects the positive view of Ryder’s long-term outlook, the strength and quality of our cash flows, and our ongoing commitment to our shareholders.”

Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 48 years. Ryder’s bottom line has been benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2022, Ryder paid dividends of $123 million and repurchased shares worth $557 million. In 2023, Ryder paid dividends of $128 million and repurchased shares worth $337 million. In 2024, Ryder returned $456 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. During 2025, Ryder returned $664 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. During first-quarter 2026, Ryder returned $272 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

R’s management’s decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout reflects the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact thisZacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s bottom line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Dividend Hike Announced by Other Transportation Companies in 2026

Ryder is not the only player from theZacks Transportation sector that has rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts or share buyback programs in 2026.

To name a few, on June 18, 2026, Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s (DAL) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 15%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 21.50 cents per share (86 cents annualized) from 18.75 cents (75 cents annualized). The raised dividend will be paid on July 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2026. The move underscores DAL's strong financial position and robust cash-flow generation, highlighting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

On May 5, 2026, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s EXPD board of directors approved a dividend hike of 5.1%, raising its quarterly semi-annual cash dividend from 77 cents per share to 81 cents. The raised dividend was paid on June 16, 2026, to all its shareholders of record as of June 1. Additionally, in February 2026, EXPD’s board approved a new share repurchase program, which allows the repurchase of up to $3 billion of its shares. Since 2024, EXPD has returned almost $2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases.Such moves reflect EXPD’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

On Feb. 04, 2026 (concurrent with its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 3.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 29 cents per share ($1.16 annualized) from 28 cents ($1.12 annualized). The raised dividend was paid on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4. The move reflects ODFL’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

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Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.