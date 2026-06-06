Ryan Specialty's CFO Bought 6,300 Shares for $200,000

Key Points

6,300 shares were acquired in the open market on June 3, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$200,000 at a weighted average price around $31.79 per share.

This purchase increased direct ownership by 76.14%, bringing Janice M Hamilton's directly held shares to 14,574 after the transaction.

All shares are held directly with no indirect or derivative involvement reported for this transaction.

Hamilton retains 14,574 shares of Class A Common Stock, substantially boosting equity exposure after a period without open-market buys or sells.

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Janice M Hamilton, Chief Financial Officer of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), reported the open-market purchase of 6,300 shares for a transaction value of approximately $200,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 6,300 Transaction value ~$200,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 14,574 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$450,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.79); post-transaction value based on June 3, 2026 market close ($31.79).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Janice M Hamilton’s prior trading activity?

This is the first open-market purchase reported by Hamilton, with earlier filings limited to administrative events; the acquisition represents a clear expansion of direct equity exposure.

This is the first open-market purchase reported by Hamilton, with earlier filings limited to administrative events; the acquisition represents a clear expansion of direct equity exposure. What is the ownership impact from this transaction?

Direct holdings rose from 8,274 to 14,574 shares, a 76.14% increase, which meaningfully increases Hamilton’s alignment with shareholder interests.

Direct holdings rose from 8,274 to 14,574 shares, a 76.14% increase, which meaningfully increases Hamilton’s alignment with shareholder interests. Is there any evidence of derivative or indirect holdings involved?

The transaction involved only direct holdings of Common Stock, with no indirect accounts or derivative (option/warrant) securities disclosed in this filing.

The transaction involved only direct holdings of Common Stock, with no indirect accounts or derivative (option/warrant) securities disclosed in this filing. How does market performance contextualize this purchase?

The buy occurred after a one-year total return of (54.08)% for the stock (as of June 3, 2026), suggesting the insider is increasing exposure during a period of substantial share price decline.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.16 billion Net income (TTM) $259.14 million Dividend yield 1.6% 1-year price change -52.8%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 5, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides specialty insurance products and solutions, including distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services.

Operates primarily as a wholesale broker and managing underwriter, generating revenue through service fees and commissions from insurance brokers, agents, and carriers.

Targets insurance intermediaries and carriers seeking tailored specialty risk solutions across diverse industry verticals.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, leveraging a wholesale brokerage and managing underwriter model to serve complex risk needs. The company’s scale, with over 5,500 employees and more than $3 billion in annual revenue, positions it as a significant player in the specialty insurance distribution market. Its focus on product development and risk management enables clients to access customized insurance offerings that address niche and emerging risks.

What this transaction means for investors

There are millions of reasons for an insider to sell their shares. There’s just one reason to buy shares on the open market, though. It looks like the company’s CFO expects the stock to rise.

Ryan Specialty recently announced an increase in the authorization for its existing share repurchase program. In May, the company repurchased $260 million worth of shares. The new expansion will allow the company to repurchase an additional $300 million.

In the first quarter, Ryan reported total revenue that grew 15.2% year over year to $795.2. The company’s bottom line rose even faster. Adjusted earnings rose by 21.2% to $130.7 million.

Ryan’s underwriting management business is driving growth. The segment grew first-quarter revenue by 38% year over year to $295.1 million.

Looking ahead, Ryan Specialty expects revenue excluding acquisitions to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2026.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.