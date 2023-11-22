RVT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.32, changing hands as high as $13.40 per share. Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.845 per share, with $15.3697 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.37.
