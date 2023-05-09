Russel Metals (RUSMF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Russel Metals said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Russel Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSMF is 0.13%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 5,037K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.68% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Russel Metals is 30.41. The forecasts range from a low of 25.49 to a high of $35.07. The average price target represents an increase of 48.68% from its latest reported closing price of 20.45.

The projected annual revenue for Russel Metals is 5,135MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 3.08% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 469K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

