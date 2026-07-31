RTX vs. Redwire: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Offers More Upside?

Growing defense budgets, increasing space exploration investments and rising geopolitical tensions continue to create opportunities across the aerospace and defense industry, benefiting companies like RTX Corporation RTX and Redwire Corporation RDW. While both companies are positioned to benefit from these long-term trends, they operate in different parts of the market and offer distinct growth profiles.



RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense leader with a strong presence across commercial aerospace and military programs. The company benefits from robust demand for Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, Collins Aerospace systems and advanced defense solutions, supported by a sizable order backlog.



Redwire, meanwhile, is a fast-growing space infrastructure company serving national security, civil space and commercial space markets. Its portfolio includes satellite components, space manufacturing, digital engineering and avionics, benefiting from rising investments by the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and commercial customers.



As governments continue increasing investments in defense modernization and space capabilities, both RTX and Redwire are well-positioned for long-term growth. However, their business models, financial profiles and growth prospects differ, making a closer comparison essential to determine which stock offers the better investment opportunity.

Tailwinds for RTX

RTX continues to strengthen its business through strategic investments and partnerships that expand its aerospace services and defense capabilities. In July 2026, its Collins Aerospace unit entered into a joint venture with Etihad Airways Engineering to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft in Abu Dhabi. The partnership will double Collins' nacelle MRO footprint in the Middle East, with the new facility expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2027.



The company's operational momentum was also reflected in its strong second-quarter 2026 results. Revenues increased 14.5% year over year to $24.7 billion, driven by robust commercial aftermarket and defense demand, while its backlog expanded 22% to a record $289 billion, providing strong revenue visibility.



These developments highlight RTX's continued focus on expanding its global aerospace services footprint while capitalizing on sustained demand across commercial aviation and defense markets, supporting its long-term growth prospects.

Tailwinds for RDW

Redwire continues to expand its manufacturing and research capabilities to support rising demand across the space and defense markets. In July 2026, the company announced a major expansion of its Huntsville, AL, campus, adding 164,000 square feet to increase its manufacturing and engineering capacity for mission-critical space and defense technologies that support the U.S. military and its allies.



The company also strengthened its position in the commercial space economy by opening a new 30,000-square-foot, vertically integrated research and microgravity payload development facility in Georgetown, IN. The facility will serve as a global hub for space-enabled research, development and manufacturing, supporting growing demand from NASA as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and advanced materials customers.



These investments underscore Redwire's commitment to expanding its space infrastructure and advanced manufacturing capabilities, positioning it to capitalize on growing opportunities across national security, civil space and commercial space markets.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RTX & RDW?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 8.4% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The stock’s annual bottom-line estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an improvement of 40.6% and 50.6%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The stock’s 2027 bottom-line estimate has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RTX & RDW

In the past year, RTX has outperformed RDW. While RTX’s shares surged 36.7%, RDW lost 38.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for RTX & RDW

RDW is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/S F12M) of 3.74, above RTX’s forward sales multiple of 2.96.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Surprise History

RTX delivered an average earnings surprise of 14.21% in the last four quarters, while RDW delivered a negative average earnings surprise of 115.20% in the last four quarters.

Final Call

Both RTX and Redwire are well-positioned to benefit from rising investments in defense and space. While Redwire offers higher growth potential through its expanding space infrastructure business, RTX benefits from a diversified commercial aerospace and defense portfolio, a record backlog and continued investments to strengthen its operations.



RTX has also outperformed Redwire over the past year, trades at a more attractive valuation and has a stronger earnings surprise history. Although Redwire is expected to post faster sales and earnings growth, RTX offers a better balance of growth, execution and valuation.



RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while RDW has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Considering RTX's stronger execution, attractive valuation and higher Zacks Rank, it appears to be the more compelling investment choice at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.