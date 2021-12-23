RTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as high as $85.11 per share. Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $65.02 per share, with $92.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.82. The RTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

