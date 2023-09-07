Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, where 4,280,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in morning trading today Old Dominion Freight Line is off about 0.2%, and APA is lower by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the GGLS ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: RSP, GGLS: Big ETF Outflows

