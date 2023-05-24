RS Group (EENEF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

RS Group said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 6,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 10.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 80.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 392.54% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 6,760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 10.75% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 4,251K shares. No change in the last quarter.

