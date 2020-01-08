RQI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.30, changing hands as low as $13.97 per share. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.93 per share, with $16.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.99.

