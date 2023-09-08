Royce Value Trust (RVT) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Royce Value Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.56%, the lowest has been 5.38%, and the highest has been 13.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.86 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royce Value Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVT is 0.13%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 28,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,667K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 147.53% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,659K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 1,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 733.93% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royce Value Trust is the first small-cap closed-end fund, managed since its inception in 1986 by the same portfolio manager—a recognized pioneer of small-cap investing. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to small-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $3 billion) by investing in companies with high returns on invested capital or those with strong fundamentals and/or prospects trading at what Royce believes are attractive valuations

