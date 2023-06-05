Royce Value Trust (RVT) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Royce Value Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.41%, the lowest has been 5.38%, and the highest has been 13.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.86 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royce Value Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVT is 0.12%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 27,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,395K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 75.53% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 66.25% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 1,566K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVT by 88.20% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royce Value Trust is the first small-cap closed-end fund, managed since its inception in 1986 by the same portfolio manager—a recognized pioneer of small-cap investing. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to small-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $3 billion) by investing in companies with high returns on invested capital or those with strong fundamentals and/or prospects trading at what Royce believes are attractive valuations

