Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.56%, the lowest has been 4.89%, and the highest has been 14.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.04 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royce Micro-Cap Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMT is 0.09%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 12,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 2.49% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 901K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 45.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 73.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing a decrease of 19.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMT by 138.39% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust is one of the only closed-end funds dedicated to investing in micro-cap stocks. Micro-cap stocks' market caps are less than the largest stock in the Russell Microcap® Index. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes

