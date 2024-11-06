Royal Gold Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $96.2 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $49.3 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.6 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.8% to $193.8 million from $138.6 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $96.2 Mln. vs. $49.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $193.8 Mln vs. $138.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.