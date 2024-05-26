Rox Resources Secures Funding for Youanmi Gold Project

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has successfully raised approximately $3.9 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer aimed to fund the advancement of its 2.3Moz Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia. The offer included one new share for every eight held, plus a free attaching option for every two new shares, both of which will trade on the ASX. Binding commitments have also been secured for an additional $2.3 million under the Shortfall Offer.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.