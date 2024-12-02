News & Insights

Rox Resources Raises $8 Million in Share Placement

December 02, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has successfully completed the issuance of Tranche 1B, raising $8 million through the sale of 57,142,857 ordinary shares at $0.14 each. This move is part of a larger plan to raise up to $27 million to support its Youanmi Gold Mine project in Western Australia. Investors are now anticipating the completion of Tranche 2, which is expected after shareholder approval in January 2025.

