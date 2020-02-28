ROST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.92, changing hands as low as $106.76 per share. Ross Stores Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROST's low point in its 52 week range is $88.305 per share, with $124.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.78. The ROST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

