Rosenblatt Upgrades Amazon.com (AMZN)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.16% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is 147.17. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.16% from its latest reported closing price of 128.91.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is 575,744MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.97%, an increase of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 6,665,383K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 269,629K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263,585K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 16.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208,025K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 189,282K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,514K shares, representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 165,309K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,535K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 134,757K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,501K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

