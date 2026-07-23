Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roper Technologies (ROP) reported $2.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $5.38 for the same period compares to $4.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion, representing a surprise of +0.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net revenues- Application Software : $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Net revenues- Technology Enabled Products : $497.2 million versus $474.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

: $497.2 million versus $474.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Net revenues- Network Software : $430.9 million compared to the $437.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $430.9 million compared to the $437.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Operating Profit- Application Software : $324 million compared to the $311.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $324 million compared to the $311.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products : $165.7 million versus $158.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $165.7 million versus $158.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Network Software: $176.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.79 million.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>

Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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