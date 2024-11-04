News & Insights

Ronin Resources Targets New Gold-Silver Project in Argentina

November 04, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Limited has applied for a mineral exploration project in San Juan, Argentina, covering over 23,000 hectares, which is known for significant gold-silver deposits. This strategic move aligns with Ronin’s aim to enhance its portfolio and capitalize on its board’s expertise in the region, potentially boosting shareholder value. The project is situated near major mining operations, offering Ronin a promising foothold in a vibrant exploration market.

