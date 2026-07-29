Is ROL Stock Worth Buying After Its Sharp Six-Month Valuation Reset?

Rollins, Inc. ROL has endured a sharp reset, but a lower share price has not automatically made the stock inexpensive. The core question is whether the pullback compensates investors for weaker near-term earnings signals.

The answer still looks cautious. Rollins retains durable service-market qualities, but earnings misses, margin compression and a premium valuation limit the case for a fresh entry point.

ROL Shares Have Fallen but Remain Expensive

Rollins shares have dropped 38% in the past six months and 31.5% over the trailing 12-month period. That decline has brought the stock closer to the lower end of its five-year valuation range.

The reset has not removed the premium. ROL trades at 30.35X forward 12-month earnings, compared with 17.9X for the Zacks sector and 20.11X for the S&P 500 Index. Rentokil Initial plc RTO, a global pest-control operator, offers investors another way to evaluate demand and valuation in the pest-services market.

Rollins Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Rollins reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, missing the consensus mark by 5.9%. Revenues of $1.08 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.7%.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

The quarter was not uniformly weak. Adjusted earnings still increased 6.7% year over year, while revenues rose 7.9%. That mix points to a company still growing, but not at the level investors expected for a premium-valued stock.

ROL Margin Compression Clouds the Growth Story

Revenue growth did not translate into comparable profit growth. Operating income increased only 1.5% year over year, while operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 18.7%.

Management said demand trends softened while the cost structure remained positioned for stronger growth entering peak season. That mismatch pressured profitability, especially as the company continued to support customer acquisition, salesforce expansion and marketing initiatives. Ecolab Inc. ECL, which operates in institutional hygiene and pest-elimination markets, provides a relevant comparison for investors assessing route-based service models with cost and labor sensitivity.

Rollins Balances Cash Flow Against Debt Risks

Rollins generated operating cash flow of $172.5 million in the quarter. Free cash flow totaled $166.1 million, down 1.2% from the prior-year period but still showing healthy cash conversion.

Capital allocation remained active. The company spent $117 million on acquisitions and paid $88.1 million in dividends. Those uses support growth and shareholder returns, but they sit alongside $487.1 million of long-term debt and a current ratio below 1, keeping liquidity risk in the discussion.

ROL’s Price Target Suggests More Downside

The $33 price target stands below the reported share price of $39.01. That implies more potential downside over the six-to-12-month horizon despite the recent decline.

The target is not based on a bargain multiple. It reflects 25.78X forward 12-month earnings, which still represents a premium valuation. That matters because weaker near-term demand and earnings revisions reduce the margin of safety for investors buying the dip.

Rollins Ratings Reinforce a Defensive Stance

The bottom line is that Rollins’ decline has improved the entry price, but not enough to offset the earnings and valuation concerns. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has moved 3.7% lower over the past four weeks.

ROL has a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of B, with a VGM Score of C. The B grades reflect that Rollins still has favorable growth and momentum characteristics, but the weak Value Score and poor Zacks Rank argue for caution. For now, operational quality alone does not make the shares attractive at the current valuation.

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Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.