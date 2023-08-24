ROKU Users in Canada Can Now Access CBC Gem on Its Platform

Roku ROKU and CBC have introduced CBC Gem, the national public broadcaster's streaming service, on the ROKU platform in Canada. CBC Gem offers a range of vital Canadian series and a thoughtfully curated assortment of renowned global content.



The platform includes more than 800 documentaries, 500 hours of ad-free content for children and tweens and a collection of over 200 Canadian feature films. With the inclusion of CBC Gem, Roku users can access more than 6,500 hours of live and on-demand programming at no cost via the Roku streaming player or Roku TV. Additionally, Radio-Canada's ICI TOU.TV streaming service is also now available on Roku devices in Canada.



Roku users can enjoy content from a highly reputable Canadian news outlet, which includes a free 24/7 ad-supported streaming channel and live broadcasts of 14 regional newscasts via CBC channels spanning the nation.

Roku’s Other Partnerships to Boost Platform Revenues

Roku has entered into some notable partnerships with NBCUniversal and Miss Universe. These partnerships are likely to boost the company’s quality of content. This is expected to positively impact the company’s platform revenues as well as active accounts in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2023 platform revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.38%. The consensus estimate for 2023 active accounts is pegged at 78.69 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.41%.



NBCUniversal (“NBCU”) and Roku have launched fresh, ad-supported streaming TV linear content options on The Roku Channel. These offerings showcase popular content from the NBCU Global Distribution library, with additional channels scheduled for later in the year.



The Miss Universe Organization, responsible for the yearly Miss Universe competition, has unveiled fresh multi-year distribution agreements with Telemundo and The Roku Channel. These deals encompass the U.S. streaming and broadcast sectors, catering to English and Spanish audiences. The 72nd Annual Finale of Miss Universe event is scheduled to air on Nov 18.



ROKU faces tough competition from giants like Google GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.



Google TV has truly refined its user experience in 2020. The latest Chromecast model has addressed previous bugs and issues and it supports a wide array of streaming apps, including YouTube and Spotify. However, it might have some limitations in storage management.



Amazon Fire TV is designed for those deeply embedded in Amazon's ecosystem, prioritizing its content and offering a strong voice interface. However, sometimes it feels more like an advertisement platform for Amazon products rather than a diverse app and content ecosystem.



Apple TV has a polished interface and its usual fineness. It supports most apps but seems to treat TV boxes as a secondary focus. AAPL seems more invested in its Apple TV+ subscription service and app rather than the hardware itself.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 97.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 9.3% in the same time frame due to its extensive collection of nearly all available streaming apps and a seamless setup process. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Additionally, the company’s versatility allows users to effortlessly relocate the Roku device to any TV within one’s home. Moreover, ROKU is independent among the prominent tech giants and relies solely on the success of its streaming platform for sustenance.





