Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Rogers Sugar said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Sugar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSGUF is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 1,997K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rogers Sugar is 4.73. The forecasts range from a low of 4.57 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers Sugar is 1,042MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 12.02% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 17.74% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGUF by 20.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 86K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

