News & Insights

Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Prices US$2.1 Bln Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes Offering

February 10, 2025 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI_A.TO and RCI_B.TO) announced that it has priced a U.S. public offering of two series of US dollar denominated fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$2.1 billion. The notes consist of US$1.1 billion of 7.0% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055 and US$1.0 billion of 7.125% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055, and- a Canadian private placement of $1.0 billion of 5.625% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2055.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the US Notes and the issuance of the Canadian Notes will be approximately US$2.07 billion and $989 million, respectively.

RCI expects to use the net proceeds from both offerings to repay certain of outstanding indebtedness and/or fund a portion of the purchase price for RCIs pending acquisition of BCE Inc.'s indirect ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Inc. The offering of the US Notes and the offering of the Canadian Notes are each expected to close on February 12, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.