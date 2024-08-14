Rogers Communications Appoints Edward Rogers As Executive Chair

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc said it appointed Edward Rogers as Executive Chair of the company effective immediately.

Working with the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, Rogers will lead the development and review of the company's long-term strategy for growth. Tony Staffieri's responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer remain the same. Reporting to the full Rogers board, Staffieri will continue to run the company, Rogers Communications said.

The appointment was unanimously confirmed at a Board meeting in Calgary.

