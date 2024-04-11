Rogers Communication (RCI), CableLabs to Create New Technology

Rogers Communication RCI has collaborated with CableLabs to introduce cutting-edge network technology for Canadians. The latter will establish CableLabs North at RCI's Barlow campus in Calgary, enhancing its presence in Canada.



This initiative will unite global industry partners with Rogers Communication's technologists to work together on innovative network solutions, ensuring seamless connections for customers both at home and in the workplace.



Working under the banner of CableLabs North, RCI and its partners will focus on developing technology to deliver 5G using cable network infrastructure. This advancement promises even faster speeds and increased capacity for customers. Rogers Communication is also committed to rolling out 10G, a next-generation cable Internet technology to offer speeds up to 10 times faster than today with enhanced reliability and minimal latency.



Rogers Communication's collaboration with CableLabs underscores its ongoing commitment to bringing world-class innovation and superior networks to Canadians. The recent merger with Shaw has further bolstered RCI's position by combining Canada's largest and most advanced 5G network with a national wireline company boasting fiber-powered Internet accessibility for more than 60% of Canadian households.

RCI’s Constant Investments to Aid Subscriber Growth

In the past year, Rogers Communication has invested $3.9 billion to upgrade its networks and systems. The company worked on expanding its 5G service and cable network in Western Canada, covering a large area and reaching more homes.



In British Columbia, RCI invested in technology to help detect and prevent wildfires. In Toronto, the company set up a new 5G network in the subway system. In Newfoundland, it made the first-ever call from a satellite to a mobile phone in Canada, aiming to improve coverage in remote areas. Rogers Communication also worked on extending 5G to rural areas, including important spots like B.C.'s Highway of Tears.



The company spends 90% of its money to improve its technology and infrastructure, as well as support Canadian content and sports. Rogers Communication has a long-term vision. Over the last 10 years, RCI has invested almost $19 billion into these areas.



These investments are expected to aid wireless postpaid as well as prepaid subscribers in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s 2024 wireless total postpaid subscribers is pegged at 11.12 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%. The consensus estimate for wireless total prepaid subscribers is pegged at 1.152 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



RCI faces fierce competition from BCE BCE and Telus TU in the field of telecommunication and Disney’s DIS ESPN in the field of sports television.



BCE is well-known in the telecom world for being reliable. It offers different services like mobile, home phone, Internet and TV. People who really care about quality and dependability often choose the company’s telecom service, Bell. Its focus on giving top-notch services to customers makes it the leader in the telecommunication market.



Telus Mobility also offers mobile plans, home Internet and TV services. TU’s dedication to providing best customer service by solving any issues quickly and efficiently makes it different from other players in the market.



Disney’s ESPN is a big sports channel that is popular all over the world. ESPN has teamed up with major sports leagues like the NHL, MLB, college football and the NFL. In Canada, ESPN gives some serious competition to Rogers Sports & Media, which is a big player in the Canadian market for its great content.

