Rocky Brands (RCKY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Rocky Brands said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKY is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 6,547K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.89% from its latest reported closing price of 19.85.

The projected annual revenue for Rocky Brands is 601MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 595K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 7.64% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 243K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 223K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 13.93% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 197K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 52.13% over the last quarter.

Rocky Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

Key filings for this company:

