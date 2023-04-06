Rockwell Automation (ROK) Declares $1.18 Dividend

Rockwell Automation said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $273.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 103,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $287.20. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.14% from its latest reported closing price of $273.17.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is $8,554MM, an increase of 8.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUSA - iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 9.35% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 135K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 34.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Westpac Banking holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Long Beach holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rise Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

