Rocket Lab vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Stock Looks More Promising?

The space industry continues to gain strong momentum in 2026, driven by rising global security needs, increasing demand for faster satellite communication and deeper collaboration between governments and private companies. Among the emerging players in this growing market, Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB and Intuitive Machines LUNR have drawn significant investor interest.



Rocket Lab provides end-to-end space solutions, including small satellite launches, spacecraft design, manufacturing and advanced space systems. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines is primarily focused on lunar missions, offering services such as lunar landers, payload delivery, data solutions and the development of long-term Moon infrastructure.



Both companies are expanding their capabilities to benefit from the growing space economy. However, due to their different business models and areas of focus, investors may wonder which stock has the potential to deliver stronger returns.

Tailwinds for RKLB

RKLB continues to benefit from consistent mission execution and strong contract wins, which are supporting investor confidence in 2026. The company is steadily expanding its launch record while building stronger relationships with both commercial and government customers.



In March 2026, Rocket Lab successfully launched a mission for Japan-based constellation operator Synspective, taking its total Electron launches to 84. This was its eighth mission for Synspective, reflecting a strong ongoing partnership and the reliability of its Electron rocket for small satellite launches.



In the same month, Rocket Lab announced its largest launch agreement so far, valued at $190 million. The contract covers 20 hypersonic test flights using its HASTE launch vehicle and is part of a U.S. Department of Defense program focused on advancing hypersonic technologies. This deal strengthens Rocket Lab’s position in defense missions and creates a new growth opportunity.



Overall, these developments highlight Rocket Lab’s expanding role in both commercial launches and defense programs, supporting its long-term growth potential.

Tailwinds for LUNR

LUNR is gaining momentum through contract wins and strategic investments, supporting its growth outlook in 2026. The company is expanding its capabilities in space infrastructure and satellite systems.



In March 2026, Intuitive Machines, through Lanteris Space Systems, was selected by L3Harris Technologies to develop 18 spacecraft for a Space Development Agency program focused on advanced missile tracking. This strengthens its role in national security space missions.



In February 2026, the company secured a $175 million strategic investment to support business expansion and technology development in satellite communications and data processing. It is also expanding its Near Space Network Services and aiming to build a space-based communication network, while targeting growth in geostationary orbit, lunar missions and deep space exploration.



Overall, these developments support Intuitive Machines’ long-term growth potential.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RKLB & LUNR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year surge of 42%, and the same for its loss suggests an improvement. The stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 have improved 44.44% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 351.8%. However, the same for its loss suggests an improvement. The stock’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 have improved 50% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RKLB vs. LUNR

RKLB shares gained 45.8% in the past six months compared with LUNR’s growth of 101.1% in the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation of LUNR More Attractive Than RKLB

LUNR is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/S F12M) of 3.98X, below RKLB’s forward sales multiple of 41.38X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Position

LUNR has a current ratio of 4.96 compared with RKLB’s 4.08, making the former relatively stronger from a liquidity perspective. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that both LUNR and RKLB possess sufficient capital to pay off their short-term debt obligations.

Conclusion

Both Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines offer strong growth opportunities as the space industry expands. Rocket Lab benefits from a consistent launch record, growing defense exposure and steady execution, which support its long-term outlook.



However, Intuitive Machines appears to have the edge at this stage. The company is witnessing faster-than-expected revenue growth, stronger recent stock performance and improving earnings estimates. Its expanding role in defense programs, along with investments in space-based communications and infrastructure, further strengthens its growth story. In addition, its more attractive valuation and slightly better liquidity position make it a more compelling choice for investors looking for higher potential returns.



Both RKLB and LUNR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.