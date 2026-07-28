Rocket Lab Has Fallen 58% From Its High While Wall Street's Average Target Sits 79% Above the Price. One Side Is Badly Wrong.

Key Points

Rocket Lab stock closed Friday at $63.91, down about 58% from its $151 peak of the past year.

The average price target across the 17 analysts covering the stock is $114.33, about 79% above the share price.

The planned $8 billion Iridium acquisition leans on a $3.6 billion bridge loan, with more borrowing and stock sales to come.

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Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed Friday at $63.91, down 8.7% in a single session and about 58% below its 52-week high of $151.

Wall Street, on paper, remains far more bullish. The average price target across the 17 analysts covering the stock sits at $114.33 -- about 79% above the share price.

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A gap that wide doesn't leave much room for both sides to be reasonable. Either the market has badly mispriced a fast-growing space company, or the targets are pricing a different company than the one the deal created.

I think it's mostly the second. Here's a closer look at why.

The deal that changed the math

The stock had already pulled back from its May peak when, on June 29, Rocket Lab announced an agreement to acquire satellite operator Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) at an enterprise value of about $8 billion. Iridium stockholders would receive $54 per share: $27 in cash, plus Rocket Lab stock through an exchange ratio with a collar that assumes Rocket Lab shares trade between $67.50 and $112.50.

The strategic logic is easy to follow. Iridium generated $871.7 million of revenue in 2025, with operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $495 million (a 57% margin). Buying it hands the launch company an operating global satellite network instead of a decade-long build. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck called the agreement "a defining moment for the space industry."

The financing is where the bear case lives. Rocket Lab secured a $3.6 billion bridge loan toward the cash portion of the deal. It plans to cover the rest with its own cash plus more debt and equity.

That is a lot of new leverage, and likely a lot of new shares, for a company that generated about $680 million of revenue over the past 12 months and isn't yet profitable. And the deal isn't expected to close until mid-2027, so the financing uncertainty could linger.

At $63.91, the stock now sits below the bottom of the collar the deal's stock component was built around.

The targets remain far above the market

Meanwhile, the business itself keeps executing. First-quarter revenue rose about 63% year over year to a record $200.3 million, and the company's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss narrowed to $45 million. Its backlog climbed to a record $2.2 billion, up about 20% in a single quarter.

Management guided for another record in the second quarter, with revenue of $225 million to $240 million. And the debut launch of the company's larger Neutron rocket remains on track for later this year.

On July 21, the U.S. Space Force awarded Rocket Lab a $266 million contract for 12 suborbital launch missions from Alaska's Kodiak spaceport, with options for six more through 2028 -- the largest U.S. government launch award in the company's history, worth about 39% of its trailing-12-month revenue. The stock rose on the news.

So the market isn't punishing the operating business. It's pricing the financing, plus a space trade that has cooled in a hurry. SpaceX, the sector's giant, has roughly halved from the peak it reached shortly after its June initial public offering (IPO).

And the analysts have seen the deal: in the days after it was announced, Bank of America lifted its target to $115, Roth Capital and Citizens both went to $130, and New Street Research initiated at a street-high $150. Those are bets the financing lands cleanly.

The most recent initiation of coverage lands well under the crowd, too. Piper Sandler started covering the stock this month with a Neutral rating and an $83 price target, about 27% below the consensus figure. When the freshest look in a 17-analyst group comes in that far below the average, the average starts to look less like a consensus and more like an argument -- one with an $8 billion leveraged acquisition at the center of it.

Of course, an average price target isn't an investment case. Is a market value of about $38 billion (about 56 times its trailing-12-month revenue) the right price for this business today? A valuation that rich already assumes years of Neutron launches and satellite growth going right, before layering on an acquisition financed substantially with borrowed money and new shares.

As for me, I'll watch from the sidelines. If the equity piece of the financing gets priced and absorbed, or if Neutron flies on schedule while the backlog keeps compounding, I'd take another look.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.