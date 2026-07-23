Markets

Roche H1 Profit Drops On Lower Revenues

July 23, 2026 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swiss healthcare major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY, RO.SW) reported Thursday lower profit in its first half with weak revenues.

Net earnings attributable to Roche shareholders reached 6.871 billion Swiss francs, representing a 7 percent decline from 7.410 billion francs a year ago. Earnings per share decreased 8 percent to 8.52 francs from 9.23 francs last year.

Core net income attributable to Roche shareholders totaled 8.750 billion francs, compared to 8.90 billion francs a year ago. Core earnings per share declined 2 percent to 10.85 francs from 11.08 francs last year.

Core operating profit reached 11.856 billion francs, down 1 percent year-over-year.

Total revenue decreased 1 percent to 31.452 billion francs from 31.849 billion francs last year. Sales totaled 30.364 billion francs, representing a 2 percent decline in reported currency.

On a constant currency basis, sales increased 6 percent, driven by demand for innovative medicines and diagnostics. Sales grew 8 percent in US dollar terms.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.