Roche Gets Nod for Expanded Use of Columvi in Lymphoma in Europe

Roche RHHBY announced that the European Commission has approved its lymphoma drug, Columvi (glofitamab), for second-line treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”).

The regulatory body in Europe has now approved Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) for treating R/R DLBCL in adult patients who are not otherwise specified or eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The approval in the European Union was expected as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for Columvi in the given setting in February.

Columvi is also under review in the United States for a similar indication. A final decision from the FDA is expected on July 20, 2025.

Latest EU Nod for Columvi Based on RHHBY's STARGLO Study

The latest approval for the Columvi combo for second-line R/R DLBCL was based on data from the pivotal phase III STARGLO study.

Data from the same showed that treatment with Columvi in combination with GemOx led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) with GemOx. This makes it the first CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody to show a survival benefit in DLBCL in patients whose cancer returned after first-line therapy.

Treatment with Columvi plus GemOx demonstrated a 41% reduction in the risk of death versus R-GemOx.

The Columvi/GemOx combo demonstrated a safety profile consistent with the individual medicines.

Please note that Columvi is approved in the United States under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway as a monotherapy for treating people with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy (third-line setting). The drug has also received conditional marketing authorization in the European Union and is currently approved in more than 50 countries worldwide for the same indication.

Importantly, the latest nod in the European Union for Columvi (second-line setting) fulfills a condition to convert the existing marketing authorization to full approvals for third-line R/R DLBCL in the country.

DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (“NHL”) and aggressive (fast-growing) in nature. It accounts for approximately one-third of all NHL cases. An estimated 160,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL every year, globally.

Roche is also evaluating Columvi in combination with Polivy (elotuzumab vedotin), MabThera/Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone in the phase III SKYGLO study to treat previously untreated DLBCL patients (first-line setting).

