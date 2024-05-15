Roblox Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $342,398 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $876,867.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $50.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.35 $42.50 $652.4K 206 1.5K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.89 $1.86 $1.86 $30.00 $93.0K 0 37 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $35.00 $84.9K 187 138 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.25 $10.15 $10.15 $25.00 $83.2K 2 1 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.89 $2.87 $2.89 $32.50 $55.7K 0 340

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Roblox With a volume of 6,193,970, the price of RBLX is up 0.6% at $31.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.2.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $53. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $40. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $35. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

