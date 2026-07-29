Robinhood Markets, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $561 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.3% to $1.308 billion from $989 million last year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $561 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.308 Bln vs. $989 Mln last year.

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